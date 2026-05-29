Cheat Engine

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Do you wish to mod your games, but you do not like cheating? Then try Runtime Modifier it's not cheating if you call it modding!

Read before download: You must be 18 years or older, or deemed an adult, to install Cheat Engine. Cheat engine is for private and educational purposes only. Before you attach Cheat Engine to a process, please make sure that you are not violating the EULA/TOS of the specific game/application. cheatengine.org does not condone the illegal use of Cheat Engine

May 29 2026:Cheat Engine 7.7 Released for Windows, Mac and Linux for Patreons

It took a bit too long for a new public release. (Sorry about that but the wait will be worth it). But there's finally a new version of cheat engine out

My patreon members can get it here



(The public windows release will come in a few days)

The public version is out now as well: Link



For those wondering why they get an update notification even though they got 7.7 before: There was a small patch regarding performance and a bug related to the disassembler. That should be fixed now



Please reports bugs and give suggestions to improve Cheat Engine so next version can be even greater!



Changes:



Memrec class now has an OnActivationFailure callback

globalalloc symbols do not save in tables anymore

added static field address lookup for .net core and microsoft clr

script tag can now be hidden

Lua: Added methods for OrderedList objects. Useful for accessing the History object of disassemblerview and hexview

Lua: LuaEngine windows now have their own luastate so breakpointed states won't get messed up by potential timers or other luaengine dialogs

fpu debug dialog now shows when values change while stepping

speedhack: mono/il2cpp with unity now should freeze the game when the game sets the speed to 0

dotnetinfo: added an enumstatic dialog

find what addresses this code accesses: changed the color of blue in the darkmode dialog

New table specific options

added completion to lua code in auto assembler

You can now dissect structures directly from dotnetinfo

added modulePreference for symbol loading. When multiple modules have the same symbol, this list determines which modules has priority. (Already populated for windows and linux)

break and trace: new option to break on trace stop

break and trace: trace until initial function exit

threadname support

waitForallsymbols now shows a dialog when it takes too long

custom types of the integer variant are now 8 byte in 64-bit CE

added several new custom type examples/templates

added a .net 8 example plugin

more info now has tabs

AutoAssembler: added {$ifdef} /{$endif} and {$ifndef}/{$endif} blocks

mono method lookup now supports generics and parameters

AutoAssembler command: Hook(address, addresstogoto, originalcode) where originalcode will be allocated and filled for you

AutoAssembler command: unhook(address)

AutoAssembler command: aobscanfunction(name, functionstart, aob)

Mono: Better class/method lookup (generic support and parameters for methods)

lua:registerSymbolLookupCallback functions now also have access to the original string as well (only use it to determine if you should return nil or not)

dotnetdatacollector now takes less time to determine if something is an object in the heap or not

memoryviewer has a new 'marker' type of highlights also controllable from lua.

memoryviewer has a new function to highlight all lines that are used as a jump destination so it's easier to determine where to hook

.net plugins: The .net 9 runtime requirements also link with aspnetcore

added OnMouseWheelEvent support

added AI commands

ported CE to linux

.net info static field now has a context menu to copy the data

Added binary notation in aobscan |010**010|

lua memscan has a new propery called Results which will get your all the results without the need of a foundlist helper

custom type now has an 'internalOnly' property so you can use the type without notifying the user it exists

You can now view tablefile contents as text

added a Markdown viewer control

added stacktrace lua command

added a new extensions folder to CE which will load files based on a loadorder.txt

moved the AI stuff to the Extensions folder

added some basic unreal engine structure dissect support

added binary type to structure dissect

structure dissect can now load pdb structures better

added a preview fields to pointers and nested types, and an option to prioritize which fields to show first

added json lua library

adjusted getThreadList to return a threadlist in lua if no stringlist was provided

added executeCodeExThread and executeMethodThread where you can specify the thread to let the code run

form property Ghost, which allows you to click through it to the window behind it. Handy for overlays

ceshare now supports multiple server lists

ceserver can now deal with containered paths better

fixed injecting dll's while pdbs are being loaded

fixed a memory leak with the memory scanner

luacode not working when there's multiline comments at the top of the script

pdb moduleload dialog showing the wrong info

memoryrecord options not loading back

speedhack causing lag on some games

speedhack symbols saving inside tables while they should not

speedhack hotkey not saving if you don't select another entry first

assembling j* +# inside a region above 7fffffff would make it generate a wrong codeblock

disassembling vmovdqu shows wrong parameters

settings dialog: the option to handle unexpected exceptions isn't displayed as if it's set

parameter passing when launch as admin is enabled

access violation issue with break and trace dialog when loading a trace

freeze/crash on autoattach related to the pick process flasher

lua: Fixed single run timer running more than 1 time when the timer handler shows a dialog

monodatacollector: fixed an issue with multiple threads at the same time causing a disconnect

fix break on unexpected breakpoints

fixed enum values in il2cpp

ceserver: fixed modulesize lookup

fixed always hide children option

fixed loadPlugin lua command adding to the permanent list

convertToUtf8 is now stable when giving it incorrect parameters

reassemble can now handle call [] and jmp []

'step out' when the stack contains an unparsable string works now

disassembling rorx now doesn't show a double , anymore

dialogs won't show on the wrong monitor anymore

the previous build missed a few lua script extensions for structure to C lookup. They are present now

fixed code finder doubleclick actually hiding the memoryview window instead of showing it

fixed header passing when using postURL from the internet object

fixed lua engine search direction parameter

fixed aob template scripts for hook

fixed inputQuery

fixed CE loading .net9 runtimes close enough to 9.0.0

fixed relative notations using +/-xxx

structure compare reload file now cleans up old buffers

fixed groupscan double and float scans when scanning out of order

fixed assembling of instructions with width size specific values (broke due to the calculation ability)

fixed the full injection template

fixed autoassembler targetself messing up the processid breaking modulelists

don't render strings longer than 1000 characters in the addresslist

fixed memory access on windows on windows64 for arm64

fixed mono unboxing

dbvm fixed an issue with dr6 flags not being properly set in some rare cases

mono: fixed enum handling for invoke method and dialog

windows .net: fixed

debugging: fixed avx state being set to 0

gdb: several fixes

February 12 2025:Cheat Engine 7.6 Released for public:

January 20 2025:Cheat Engine 7.6 Released for Windows for Patreons (Mac and public will be here soon):

I'm glad to announce the release of Cheat Engine 7.6. It has taken a while but I did manage to cram in a few neat fixes and improvements

My patreon members can get it here



(The public release is here now as well)



Please reports bugs and give suggestions to improve Cheat Engine so next version can be even greater!



Changes:



No more version numbering in the main caption. Only the about screen now has it

can run without admin and asks for admin if needed (you can set to run as admin in settings as well)

better error reporting (Especially if using the debugsymbol version)

symbol synchronization. Symbols are shared between CE instances and remembered when reopening CE

Speedhack v3 now replaces the old speedhack in windows. No more speedhack dll's to inject (more dll's to follow in the future)

Speedhack also works better in unity games now (no need to turn of vsync anymore)

byteTableToxxx now support an start index

autoassembler command AOBSCANEX - Scan only executable memory

c compiler: added __stdcall define

c compiler: windows: auto assembler can deal with stdcall mangled symbols names, and c compiler can deal with unmangled symbols when stdcall is used

c compiler: header files are used as table files. And tablefiles can have any name now

added Java info similar to .net/mono info

improved the .net info classlist performance (especially noticable in ceserver)

ctrl+space on selected bytes in hexview will make the disassembler go there

bunch of mono info improvements

lua: treenode.Index is now writable

redesigned the internals of structure dissect. Expect many new bugs there, please report! (I already know a few of them, but just waiting to get a report on them before fixing ;-) )

updated the tcc library to a more recent version

{$luacode} doesn't need dll injection to function anymore

auto assembler DB command has been updated to allow relative changes. e.g: DB +1 +2 will increase the bytes 'db' is done at with 1 and 2 respectively

you can't destroy luafile stream objects anymore. You now have to destroy the luafile itself

added more language support for AA scripts

added a new debugger interface: gdbserver

error out scripts that try to access GUI controls from other threads. (remove threadsafegui.lua if you don't want it. But you will have a buggy CE)

tablist can't be clicked while scanning is active

removed the close button from the comments dialog

memoryregion view columns can be sorted now

C code: ANDROID define set on android targets

lua: disassembler view now has a SelectionSize property

lua: caretX and caretY are now exposed to synedit

lua: TSynAutoComplete can be created

lua: ModuleLoader can now load streams and tablefiles

memory records can now set a value on freeze/unfreeze/restore to original on unfreeze

memory records can hide the checkbox and choose to move the description to the furthest left

you can now link a memoryview hexview with a structure window column, so it's address changes when the hexview changes

patchscan will now tell you it's not going to work when you don't select any module

improved dark mode visuals

added option to ignore the upper byte of a pointer when doing a pointerscan (ARM memory tag security feature)

groupscan now supports aobscan types as well